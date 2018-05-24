Rafinha set to make Barcelona return according to Inter coach
24 May at 19:45Inter Milan qualified for next year's UCL as they finished 4th in the Serie A standings (ahead of 5th placed Lazio thanks to a late win against Inzaghi's men on the final matchday of the Serie A). Even so, it seems like the nerazzurri won't be going "nuts" this off-season as they want to maintain a healthy financial report. Here is what Inter coach Luciano Spalletti had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (via Ansa):
" At this moment in time, we can't buy Cancelo or Rafinha back. We can maybe talk about it in the coming weeks but as of now, this isn't possible. We still have to work with the Fifa financial fair play rules and we want our financial books to balance. Let's see what happens in the future, I can't say much more as of now...".
Inter Milan were very happy with Cancelo and Rafinha's performances as they would surely want to keep them. Rafinha now seems set top return to FC Barcelona as he had a very good end to the season with Inter Milan.
