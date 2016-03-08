Rafinha 'wanted to stay at Inter', plus Lazio's plan to secure him from Barca revealed
01 July at 17:00It took only six months to Rafinha to win over Inter fans, but the club failed to meet the cost of the obligation to buy in the loan contract, setting up his return Barcelona.
Mazinho, father and agent of the midfielder, spoke to the microphones of Fcinternews about the ordeal: "Today he is a Barcelona player. He wanted to stay at Inter: he worked hard to stay well, recover and take advantage of a great opportunity to stay in such a club. There is no doubt that his goal was to stay. He was happy, in a cohesive group. But it did not work out and now he will work with Barcelona. Since the championship ended, Inter has not communicated anything to us, neither to us nor to Barcelona”
On the future- "We have many options…many teams are interested. Now we enjoy the holidays. We’ll wait for the end of the World Cup and then we will be ready to work.
“Inter still first option? The Nerazzurri have not exercised their right to purchase. We can not wait for now. Or rather, we can not wait for Inter to knock at our door again.”
“I repeat, Rafinha wanted to stay at Inter. Unfortunately, it did not happen. It's football, it changes everything from one hour to another ".
In the meantime, an idea for Lazio has emerged for the Spaniard. Barcelona are interested in Milinkovic-Savic and could propose to Lotito a deal of Rafinha plus a huge sum.
