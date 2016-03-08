Rai Sport: "Pogba missed his flight? He was with Juve players..."

10 November at 20:10
Max Allegri's Juve played against Man United this past week in the UCL as the red devils ended up beating the bianconeri by a 1-2 score line in Turin. Rai Sport journalist Aurelio Capaldi spoke to Rai (via Calciomercato.com) concerning Man United star Paul Pogba. The French star missed the flight back to Manchester at the end of the Juve-Man United game as Capaldi had this to say on the matter:

"Pogba's missed flight? He took a flight after for two reasons. First of all he underwent the antidoping tests after the game and second of all he met up with some Juve players for a post-game chat. Because of this he took another plane instead...". This seems to explain why Paul Pogba was late for his return to Manchester United. Even so, Jose Mourinho still has to be pleased since his team came away with the victory in Italy. 

