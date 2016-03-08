Raiola confirms De Ligt's Juve agreement

08 July at 10:00
Mino Raiola, agent of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has announced an agreement between the player and the Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest clubs in Europe and has been linked with numerous clubs including Spanish champions FC Barcelona, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Premier League outfit Manchester United.

However, De Light’s agent Mino Raiola, while talking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, revealed that the agreement between his client and the Turin-based club is being done and now both clubs are in contact to conclude the deal.

“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this,” he was quoted by the newspaper.

The deal will be a major statement from Juventus who are desperate to make a mark in Europe and have already signed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to bolster their squad.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.