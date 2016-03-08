Raiola confirms De Ligt's Juve agreement
08 July at 10:00Mino Raiola, agent of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has announced an agreement between the player and the Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest clubs in Europe and has been linked with numerous clubs including Spanish champions FC Barcelona, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Premier League outfit Manchester United.
However, De Light’s agent Mino Raiola, while talking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, revealed that the agreement between his client and the Turin-based club is being done and now both clubs are in contact to conclude the deal.
“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this,” he was quoted by the newspaper.
The deal will be a major statement from Juventus who are desperate to make a mark in Europe and have already signed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to bolster their squad.
