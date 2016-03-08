Raiola confirms 'everyone at the Club' knows Pogba wants to leave United

05 July at 19:30

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola admitted he does not know if the midfielder will join his Manchester United teammates on their preseason tour.

Raiola has again cast doubt on the player future and revealed the club are aware his client wants to leave.

Speaking to the Times, Raiola said he couldn't answer whether the World Cup winner would fly to Australia this weekend.

“I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day,” when asked if Pogba would be on the pre-season tour.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes," Raiola said.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

Pogba earlier declared a move to Real Madrid would be a 'dream' transfer for any player, and stated he wanted a 'new challenge'.

Pogba has also been linked with a return to former club Juventus.
 

