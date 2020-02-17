Raiola counters Solskjaer: 'Pogba is not Manchester United's property!'
17 February at 22:00Super-agent Mino Raiola has attacked Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Instagram today, following on from the Norweigan coach’s comments about French midfielder Paul Pogba.
Solskjaer suggested in a press conference earlier today (via Calciomercato) that the 26-year-old World Cup winner was “owned” by the club, phrasing that has upset Raiola. Pogba, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2021, is reportedly hoping to leave Manchester in the upcoming summer transfer window.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. ⠀ ⠀ BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀ ⠀ I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀ ⠀ I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. ⠀ ⠀ I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀ AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD.
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments