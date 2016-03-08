Raiola denies Kean and Donnarumma comments
26 March at 13:35This morning, Corriere dello Sport reported words from super-agent Mino Raiola talking about his clients Moise Kean, Gianluigi Donnarumma and others. However, Raiola has now come out saying anything.
I only created a Facebook account so people realise other accounts using my name are fake. I don’t post and will never use Facebook to make any comment in my or other people’s accounts. I am being impersonated for years on Facebook and Linkedin and it sucks.— Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) March 26, 2019
