Raiola fuels Juventus return for Pogba: "He wouldn't mind it"

It's no secret that the Bianconeri will be looking to undergo an overhaul in the midfield department this summer, as many believe that their struggles in that department are the reason behind their somewhat subpar performances.

Just yesterday, they only managed a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg. Had it not been for a 90th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, then they would have lost their first game against the Rossoneri in a long time.

After the game, as cited by Calciomercato.com , Mino Raiola spoke to reporters about the future of Paul Pogba, fueling the rumours of a return.

"Just like Ibra, Italy is also a second home for Pogba. He wouldn't mind returning to Juventus, we will talk about it after the Euros," he stated.

