Raiola: 'If this is Milan, Elliott better sell. Donnarumma? The fans threatened me!'
25 January at 09:20Mino Raiola spoke after the Serie A fixture between Brescia and Milan and touched upon a few topics that were of concern to the media, as reports calciomercato.
From the future of Donnarumma to that of Pogba , and also speaking about the rejection of the Rossoneri project.
"The return to Milan? He is trying to do the best for the team. I hope his career will never end, but if he finishes he will have to do it in one of the greatest teams in Europe I don't know if he thought so much about accepting Milan's proposal, it was normal timing for a negotiation and in the end everything went well. There were many alternatives, but if he chose Milan it was right. "
When asked about the current Milan project being built under Maldini and Boban:
"I don't like it, because I don't think this is Milan that the world knows. I don't think it's the team that Maldini and Boban dream of. I don't even think that Elliott is thinking that this is the real Milan. I have never spoken nor with Gazidis or with others, but if this is AC Milan they want to advise them to find a buyer as soon as possible ".
Paul Pogba is another client of the agent that has been heavily linked with a move away from English club Manchester United, with Italian club Juventus one of the top rumoured destinations for the world cup winning midfielder.
Pogba moved away from Turin to go back to his youth club during the 2016/17 season and after a cople of turbulent, inconsistent seasons at the red devils, a move back to the Italian champions has always been an option alongside the desirable move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.
Raiola had this to say about the Frenchman:
"Back to Juve? Juventus fans have to dream, because if you don't, you're dead. I don't work in dreams, but in the real world to make the right choices for my clients. Now is not the time to say what will be Paul's future. "
Anthony Privetera
