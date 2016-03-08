Raiola in contact with Manchester United over potential Insigne deal

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent, Mino Raiola is apparently in talks with Manchester United, over a potential €100m deal for the Napoli striker, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.



They claim that the 27 year old has apparently been left to consider his future, after he received whistles from the crowd recently. Insigne has spent his entire career at his home town club, but has often been linked to other clubs, especially to the Premier League. These rumours have intensified recently after he claimed that he will give his all for Napoli, as long as he remains at the club.



However with Insigne contracted to Napoli until 2022, it would seem unlikely at present that they would be willing to let their talisman leave, but should they decide to listen to offers, it would appear there would be no shortage of takers for the diminutive attacker. Insigne has been one of Napoli’s better performers this season, finding the net 13 times.

