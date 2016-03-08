Raiola in Paris as PSG ready to finalise de Ligt deal



According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their attempts to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.



The French champions appear to passed all the other competitors in the race for the Ajax defender are ready to finalise the deal. Today and tomorrow Raiola will be in Paris to talk to Antero, PSG director of sport.



The negotiation have been given an acceleration with the appointment of former Milan director Leonardo. However, the feeling is that it remains a two horse between PSG and Barcelona, ​​but the now the Parisians are firmly in control.



Earlier reports suggested that de Ligt was not convinced by the prospect of Barca, which has allowed PSG to take the lead in the race for the Dutchman’s signature.



The Ajax captain is still only 19 and has played for the Dutch capital side since the graduated from the youth academy in 2017.



He made 33 appearances in the Eredivisie last year and managed 3 goals and 3 assists from centre back.







