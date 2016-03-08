Raiola is the peacemaker: Insigne ready to renew with Napoli
03 May at 18:30A meeting had to be and was decisive. Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli are ready to once again sign a contract renewal, much thanks to the agent Mino Raiola, who held a meeting with his cousin Enzo and Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti.
In fact, despite the events in recent weeks, Insigne is preparing to extend his contract until 2023 and permanently take away all the rumours about the transfer market. No Premier League, no PSG, and certainly no Inter or Milan. There is only Napoli in his future.
The new contract will add a year to his current stay at the Partneopei, while the salary will get a symbolic adjustment, not deviating too much from the €4.5m he currently earns. Surprisingly, Raiola was the peacemaker of the situation, which isn't what we are used to seeing from the agent that has gotten into trouble so many times before.
