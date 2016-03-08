Raiola is the peacemaker: Insigne ready to renew with Napoli

03 May at 18:30
A meeting had to be and was decisive. Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli are ready to once again sign a contract renewal, much thanks to the agent Mino Raiola, who held a meeting with his cousin Enzo and Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In fact, despite the events in recent weeks, Insigne is preparing to extend his contract until 2023 and permanently take away all the rumours about the transfer market. No Premier League, no PSG, and certainly no Inter or Milan. There is only Napoli in his future. 

The new contract will add a year to his current stay at the Partneopei, while the salary will get a symbolic adjustment, not deviating too much from the €4.5m he currently earns. Surprisingly, Raiola was the peacemaker of the situation, which isn't what we are used to seeing from the agent that has gotten into trouble so many times before. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.