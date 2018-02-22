Raiola ‘loses patience’ with Donnarumma as AC Milan star rejects Liverpool move
29 May at 15:10Reports from Corriere dello Sport state that Mino Raiola is losing patience with Gianluigi Donnarumma after the Italian rejected a move to Liverpool recently.
The 19-year-old Donnarumma has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world despite being of a tender age and has attracted interest from a host of powerhouse clubs across Europe. This season, the Italian appeared in every single game in the Serie A, enduring a par season.
Corriere dello Sport report that Raiola is losing patience with Donnarumma after the player rejected an offer in the region of 60 million euros from Liverpool recently.
Donnarumma wants to postpone a move to the Premier League and he too is irritated by the choice of his agent. He is being put under pressure to move away from Milan for over an year now.
Milan and Rino Gattuso too are frustrated. They want assurance and certainties about the situation, as the summer transfer window approaches them.
