Raiola made Pogba promise amid Barça, Juve links
13 September at 15:25Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United is seemingly coming to a close, after constant tension between the Frenchman and head coach Jose Mourinho. Reports in the summer suggested that both Barcelona and Juventus were weighing up moves for the 25-year-old.
Pogba helped France win the World Cup in the summer, scoring in their 4-2 final victory over dark horses Croatia. Pogba showed his true quality in Russia but hasn’t had the best of starts to the 18/19 season with Manchester United.
According to the Manchester Evening News, back in 2016 Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola promised Pogba “three years and then, to Spain”, which suggests that it is Raiola’s plan to send Pogba to Barcelona next summer.
It is possible that Real Madrid could also challenge for Pogba, with Zidane, back when he was manager, registering interest in the Frenchman. However, with Zidane gone and Madrid’s midfield packed, a move for Pogba could perhaps only happen if Luka Modric completes a rumoured move to Inter Milan.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments