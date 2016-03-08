Raiola meets AC Milan for Ibrahimovic

16 November at 11:20
Mino Raiola today will arrive in Milan and his trip will not be only to meet Bonaventura, the midfielder who has suffered a bad injury that will keep him away from the pitch for about 4-5 months.
On Raiola’s agenda there could be a meeting with AC Milan, with whom the relationship is again very good. Leonardo, Milan director, has spoken several times with Raiola in recent weeks, his arrival in Milan could accelerate operations for Ibrahimovic. The Swedish remains in the sights of the Rossoneri, who awaits the decision of UEFA on the sanctions related to financial fairplay. But, even more, Milan expect to know what Zlatan wants to do. The Los Angeles Galaxy are doing everything to keep him in the MLS, but the last word is up to Ibra. There’s a chance that Mino Raiola could bring the definitive answer to Leonardo. Milan fans dream and do not want to be woken up.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

