Raiola met Napoli to discuss Insigne: the situation
16 October at 21:30As reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), Mino Raiola had a meeting with Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to take stock of the situation for Lorenzo Insigne, who was in the stands in the UCL clash against Genk.
The two discussed the situation of the winger, who is going through a rough spell, not being on the same page as the manager Carlo Ancelotti. Furthermore, the Partenopei haven't done too well in the league as of late, which hasn't made things easier.
According to the report, however, Insigne intends to stay at the club. In the summer, Napoli were willing to listen to offers of at least €65m, which no club offered them. Just like then, in other words, the Italian looks set to remain.
Raiola also took the opportunity to greet one of his other clients, namely Kostas Manolas. Hirving Lozano is yet to return from international duty, which is why they didn't meet, per the report.
