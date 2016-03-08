Raiola names Juventus starlet on par with De Ligt; on Ronaldo...

17 July at 10:00
The agent of imminent Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt, Mino Raiola, has spoken to the press as he presents the Dutchman ahead of his move to the Bianconeri.

"​Juve wanted him more?  Is it not a question of wanting more, but it is the team that is most suitable for him, for a defender to come to Italy it is important, he can learn to become the number 1 in the world, and this step is necessary for his career. It takes little to prove himself to be the number 1 even on another level. For a spirit of work it approaches, indeed it surpasses even, that of Nedved. 

"​Pogba? There is nothing, nobody has ever written to me. I live my life one day at a time.

"Balotelli? Same as Pogba. I am here today, I do not know where I am tomorrow.

"Kean? De Ligt level, he is a great champion, we'll see...

"​Bonucci? The great champions among them are always good. Ronaldo told him to join him at Juve? You have to ask him, I don't know."

