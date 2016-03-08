Raiola names Juventus starlet on par with De Ligt; on Ronaldo...
17 July at 10:00The agent of imminent Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt, Mino Raiola, has spoken to the press as he presents the Dutchman ahead of his move to the Bianconeri.
"Juve wanted him more? Is it not a question of wanting more, but it is the team that is most suitable for him, for a defender to come to Italy it is important, he can learn to become the number 1 in the world, and this step is necessary for his career. It takes little to prove himself to be the number 1 even on another level. For a spirit of work it approaches, indeed it surpasses even, that of Nedved.
"Pogba? There is nothing, nobody has ever written to me. I live my life one day at a time.
"Balotelli? Same as Pogba. I am here today, I do not know where I am tomorrow.
"Kean? De Ligt level, he is a great champion, we'll see...
"Bonucci? The great champions among them are always good. Ronaldo told him to join him at Juve? You have to ask him, I don't know."
