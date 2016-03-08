Raiola offers Donnarumma to Roma
07 June at 11:35Reports from Italian daily Corriere della Sera say that Mino Raiola has offered Gianluigi Donnarumma to Serie A giants AS Roma.
The young Donnarumma has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that has helped him attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe. He appeared in every single Serie A game for the rossoneri this season, as they finished sixth in the league under Rino Gattuso.
Corriere della Sera say that Raiola has offered Roma the chance to sign Donnarumma during the talks about Justin Kluivert's move to the giallorossi.
With Alisson on his way to another club this summer, Roma will sign a new goalkeeper this summer and while Raiola did offer Donnarumma as a replacement for the Brazilian, it will not be possible for Roma to afford the Italian.
Roma want to respect the FFP rulings and will earn about 30 million euros from their sponsorship and capital gains, but the expensive operation of Donnarumma cannot be afforded this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments