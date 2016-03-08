Raiola offers Juventus youngster to Napoli
31 July at 12:35Mino Raiola has reportedly offered his client Moise Kean to Serie A giants Napoli, with the club looking to sign a striker this summer.
Il Mattino state that while Napoli have been linked with a move for the Juventus youngster, they have shown no clear signs of interest in the striker, despite Raiola attempts to offer the player to the partenopei.
We have earlier reported that Juventus are about to sell Kean this summer as they believe that the player has not developed as they wanted him to. The club wants a fee of about 20 million euros to part ways with the player.
Napoli have made it clear that they can't meet Juve's demands for the striker and while they are interested in him, the price-tag pushes them away from the Italian.
Apart from Kean, Valencia striker Rodrigo is also a Napoli target.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
