Raiola plays down talk of Ibrahimovic move

Zlatan.Ibrahimovic.attenti.2018.jpg GETTY IMAGES
25 September at 17:10
The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that the Swede has never been offered to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

Ibrahimovic's current deal at LA Galaxy expires on the 31st of December this year following which he is expected to leave the club. Milan were linked with a move but it never happened.
 

Mino Raiola has now played down talk of a move to Boca. He tweeted: ​"I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.