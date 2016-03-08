Raiola plays down talk of Ibrahimovic move

I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) September 25, 2019

The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that the Swede has never been offered to Argentine club Boca Juniors.Ibrahimovic's current deal at LA Galaxy expires on the 31st of December this year following which he is expected to leave the club. Milan were linked with a move but it never happened.Mino Raiola has now played down talk of a move to Boca. He tweeted: ​"I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews."