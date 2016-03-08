Raiola: 'Pogba has Turin in the heart. Ibra at Milan? All roads are open'
10 November at 13:55Mino Raiola has said that while all roads are open for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move back to AC Milan, Paul Pogba has Juventus in his heart.
Pogba and Zlatan were playing together at this time last year at Manchester United, before Zlatan terminated his contract at Old Trafford to go to LA Galaxy. Zlatan is now being linked with a move back to AC Milan, while Pogba is being linked with a move back to Juventus.
Raiola has given hints about both of them possibly coming back to Italy. The Dutchman was recently talking to RaiSport about the futures of both of the players.
About Zlatan, he said: "I confirm what has already been said to you, the relations with the new Milan management are excellent, so all the roads are open."
On Pogba's relations with Jose Mourinho and his possible return to Juventus, Raiola said: "He has mended his relationship with Mourinho, he is more serene because he feels important in Manchester. Even if Turin has remained in his heart."
