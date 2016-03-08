Raiola pushing for Manolas to Juve despite Real and Atletico interest: the details

Mino Raiola is pushing Kostas Manolas to Juventus. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Italian superagent is insisting for the Greek defender to join the Bianconeri for next season, despite the pressing of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with Simeone seeing Manolas as the ideal substitute for Diego Godin at the club.



In case no agreement is reached between Juventus and the Giallorossi, Fabio Paratici is ready to pay Manolas' release clause set at 36 million euros in his contract at the Stadio Olimpico. Meanwhile, Roma have already blocked Mancini from Atalanta as a replacement and in all likelihood, he will be the heir of Manolas at the club.