"Intelligence is not only used in football but also in life. With his words, he has clearly shown that he has neither intelligence nor class. I don't understand why they are listening to him, given that the AC Milan team he led managed itself. He has Berlusconi to thank," Raiola stated.

Balotelli risponde alle critiche su Instagram: «Io sono forte e voi?» https://t.co/PGerXNFTum pic.twitter.com/rZKNQoV53s — Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) 9 september 2018