Raiola replies to Sacchi: "He has no intelligence"
09 September at 13:15Ariggo Sacchi openly criticised Mario Balotelli after Italy's 1-1 draw to Poland in Bologna, by stating that "in football, intelligence matters more than the feet". The striker's agent, Mino Raiola, has now replied to that statement.
"Intelligence is not only used in football but also in life. With his words, he has clearly shown that he has neither intelligence nor class. I don't understand why they are listening to him, given that the AC Milan team he led managed itself. He has Berlusconi to thank," Raiola stated.
Balotelli risponde alle critiche su Instagram: «Io sono forte e voi?» https://t.co/PGerXNFTum pic.twitter.com/rZKNQoV53s— Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) 9 september 2018
