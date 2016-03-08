Raiola reveals truth on Pogba Man Utd exit, opens door to Ibra’s AC Milan return

Mino Raiola spoke to Rai Sport about the future of his most important clients such as Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, and Paul Pogba.



With Ibrahimovic linked with a return to AC Milan, the Italian agent said: “At the moment there are no chances. Talks with the club are not recent but we are open to speaking about it. Now there are normal people running the club before there was no club at all. Zlatan will always be a ‘first choice’, he has never asked for guarantees. There is no open nor closed door, Ibra respects Leonardo and Zlatan has amazing memories of AC Milan. But the same goes for PSG…”



As for Pogba, Raiola said that “it’s better not to talk about this situation. It’s not an easy moment and Man United have always been clear, Paul is not on the market. Verratti? We are talking about a new deal with PSG. They are happy with him and it’s clear that he is a crucial man for the national team.”

