Raiola reveals why Haaland snubbed Juve and Man Utd for Dortmund

Despite several rumours linking him with both Juventus and Man Utd, Erling Braut Haaland ended up at Borussia Dortmund. In an interview with The Telegraph ( via Calciomercato.com ), his agent Mino Raiola discussed the decision to join the German side."Haaland had a feeling that joining Man Utd wasn't going to be the right step in his career. At 19, perhaps it was too early to go to the Premier League. Dortmund is a fantastic club, the best option for his growth. He chose Dortmund and I'm happy," he stated,