Raiola's secret pact with Pogba put Man United on alert
03 April at 15:50Mino Raiola has a secret pact with Mino Raiola and it's not good news for Manchester United. According to As, in Spain, the French midfield star was promised to join a La Liga side before 2019. There are many rumors surrounding the former Juventus star who is being heavily linked with a return to Turin or a move to Real Madrid.
The Merengues will be looking to signing several top players next summer to resume their dominance on European football. Real Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League last-16 stage for the first time in 11 years this season and Florentino Perez wants new big names to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Pogba seems to be on very good terms with Manchester United's new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while his relationship with José Mourinho was poor, to say the least.
If Mourinho had remained in charge of the Red Devils Pogba would have surely left the Old Trafford in the summer but the chances to see Pogba away from Manchester are still high. According to this report in Spain, Pogba's next stop will be in Spain.
