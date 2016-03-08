Raiola says 'Man Utd know what Pogba wants' amid Juve and Real links
09 July at 12:30
Paul Pogba is one of the main talking points during this summer's transfer window, as both Juventus and Real Madrid are ready to try and sign the midfielder from Manchester United.
It's no secret that the player is looking for a new experience after three less than exciting years at Old Trafford. In other words, Pogba is ready to leave the Premier League, which he has already told his agent, Mino Raiola, and the English club.
Currently, he's training with the club in Australia, though he has his mind set on a new adventure. Confirming the will of the French midfielder, Raiola revealed the details in a recent interview.
"Pogba didn't do anything wrong. He was professional and respectful to everyone. Manchester United know what he wants to do, his feelings. I hope to find a solution that satisfies all parties soon," he stated.
