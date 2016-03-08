Raiola speaks out about ban he calls a 'political sanction'; attacks FIGC
09 May at 15:20Yesterday, it was revealed that controversial agent Mino Raiola would be served a three month suspension from the Italian federation due to alleged irregularities in the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo to Zwolle; with complaints made by the company 'Kick Off'.
Raiola has spoken out against the ban now, saying:
"My personal feeling is that this punishment responds to a political will, without taking into account the law. It is a sanction based on false pretexts and lies. Law and justice must prevail in any correct system and I hope my position will be restored in the next stages of this story.
"I suppose the Italian Federation has not forgiven my criticisms of their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role in the problems of racism, and my opinions have certainly influenced the decision. I will seek justice for this injustice and for freedom of expression, in every possible court because my main goal is the interest of Italian football. I will proudly fight this struggle to get what is in accordance with the law."
