Raiola spotted in Barcelona: De Ligt closer to transfer?
10 May at 22:00Matthijs De Ligt's Ajax side may have been knocked out of their Champions League dream world by English side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the Dutch side throwing away a 3-0 aggregate lead at half-time in the second leg to lose 3-3 on away goals, but the summer has only just started for the young Ajax captain.
De Ligt has been a target of a number of top clubs; and for good reason. The Dutch defender is considered to be one of the stars of tomorrow and Juventus, alongside Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona, have been linked with his signature.
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport however, De Ligt's agent, the controversial Mino Raiola, has been spotted in Barcelona. Sport gathers this news from France Football and L'Equipe journalist Florent Torchut on Twitter. This would suggest that the Dutchman is nearing a move to the Catalan side and Juventus will unfortunately have to look elsewhere to strengthen their defence.
