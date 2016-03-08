Raiola: 'This summer I want to bring a big player to Real Madrid. Pogba? I don't know...'
19 March at 13:00Super-agent Mino Raiola, who represents stars such as Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, discussed the upcoming summer transfer window and the many moves of his clients in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca via Calciomercato.com today.
First, the 52-year-old Dutch Italian discussed his relationship with Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"My relationship with Real Madrid is very good. I'm often in contact with José Angel, it’s interesting, as well as a pleasure, to talk with him about football and the events related to FIFA. One day I hope to bring a great champion to Real. At the moment I have Areola, but he’s on loan. This summer I'd like to bring a big player to Madrid permanently, it would be a pride for me and all my players because Real are a great club.”
Raiola then spoke about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the upcoming summer transfer window.
"Paul is going through a delicate moment, but I also want to emphasize something strongly because in England they are very sensitive about this, he is focused on United, he wants to make a grand finale of the season and take the team to the Champions League. I can't know what will happen for his future, in the past there was a lot of interest but nothing was done about it, but the present and the future matter.”
Finally, Raiola spoke about breakout star Erling Haaland, who joined German side Borussia Dortmund from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.
"He's a gem, a very important player and it's a pleasure to see how he grows with every game, nobody thought he'd settle into the Bundesliga so soon, it's not easy to move from the Austrian league to the German one, but it wasn't a problem for him, he still has to grow a lot, he's setting the scene, when he left Salzburg I thought it wasn't the right time, now I don't think he'll leave Dortmund this summer.”
The 27-year-old Pogba seems destined to leave Manchester United this summer, with the player barely appearing this season after suffering with a long term ankle injury. Many top clubs around Europe are interested in the 2018 World Cup winner, including Paris Saint Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.
