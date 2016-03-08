Raiola to hold talks of new deal for AC Milan star
05 September at 18:15Dutch super-agent Mino Raiola is set to hold a meeting with AC Milan sporting director Leonardo about a possible renewal for his client Ignazio Abate.
Abate joined Milan from Torino in the summer of 2009 for a fee of 2.5 million euros, two years after he had left the rossoneri to join Empoli. Since then, Abate has become a popular figure at Milan, appearing over 200 times in all competitions for the club.
Corriere dello Sport report that Raiola is set to hold talks with Leonardo for a possible renewal for Abate, whose current deal at the rossoneri runs out next summer.
Raiola is also expected to discuss terms over fresh deals with the club for Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura, with the latter expected to sign a new deal at the club soon.
All three players are expected to be a discussion of priority in a meeting involving Leonardo and Raiola.
