Raiola to meet Juve to decide youngster's future

According to Tuttosport, between the end of November and the first days of December Giuseppe Marotta will meet Mino Raiola to discuss the future of Moise Kean . The attacker will remain at Juventus until the winter, but will leave because he needs to play. The Juventus management and Raiola will evaluate together all offers, in Serie A and abroad, to find the best club for the youngster.



Last year at Hellas Verona scoring four goals but it was not enough for the club to avoid relegation.

