Raiola unhappy with Roma's treatment of young client
23 October at 09:15The agent of Roma youngster Justin Kluivert- Mino Raiola, is reportedly angry at the club for using him the way they are now.
Kluivert joined Roma from Dutch giants Ajax this past summer for a fee of about 19 million euros. Since joining the giallorossi though, Kluivert hasn't seen too much action for the club and has made only one start so far this season. He has appeared a total of six times in all competitions.
Dutch outlet Soccernews.nl write that Raiola is unhappy at the way his client is being treated at Roma, just months after the move from Ajax.
Raiola is considering securing a loan move for his client in January away from Roma, such that his footballing development doesn't hinder while his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Dutch-Italian agent is not happy and if the same treatment carries on, a loan move will be asked for and Roma too could be happy with the idea of loaning the youngster out to make sure he gets as much as gametime as he wants in a first team.
Kaustubh Pandey
