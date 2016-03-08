Raiola: 'United without identity, Pogba feels responsible for their failures.

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, spoke to the Telegraph microphones about the future of the Manchester United midfielder, who is also associated with Juventus (via calciomercato).



“Paul wants to be happy, wants to win trophies and would like to do it with Manchester United. There had been great interest from Real Madrid, but Manchester United did not start it. I didn't create chaos on this thing, and I didn't do it because I work in partnership with the player. Pogba would have liked to work with Zidane, I think the connection between the two of them could have been important in the history of French football ".



On the critical comments made by Gary Neville:

“Paul isn't the guy Gary talks about. He should be ashamed of this, that ... but ashamed of what? Work every day, do your best. He doesn't complain that you don't play in the Champions League. It's not perfect? Nobody is. Are you responsible for club failures? Yes, it feels that way. If you are part of the team, you feel responsible for its failures. "



On the situation at Man Utd-



“We need a specific figure, a sports director. Someone who acts as a link between the team, the coach and the owners, who can stand between several sides. This type of specialist is needed because the coach does not have time to contact the scouts, to manage other commitments. It seems to me that United is lacking in this regard. Is there a stronger midfielder in the world than he is?



No. If you come to this conclusion, the other natural conclusion is: can you get to someone stronger than him if you sell him? No. You wouldn't find it. If the team finds its identity, Paul is the ideal player. If you want to play with two or more midfielders there is no one better than Paul "



Anthony Privetera