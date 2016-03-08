Raiola wants Barcelona target to join Juventus
24 June at 12:45Mino Raiola is pushing PSV and Mexico sensation Hirving Lozano towards a move to Serie A side Juventus.
Lozano has impressed a lot on-lookers during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia and scored the country's first goal of the tournament and of the game during Mexico's 1-0 upset win over Germany. He also played an important role in handing the country a 2-1 win over South Korea yesterday.
ESPN report that Raiola wants his client to move to Juventus and the agent enjoys excellent relations with the Serie A side.
Barcelona are interested in the player too, but Raiola's bad relations with the Catalans will make it tough for any party to thrash out a deal.
Lozano appeared in 29 Eredivisie games for PSV last season, scoring 17 times.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
