Rakitic ‘agreed’ Juve move: report

07 September at 12:46
Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A champions Juvenuts in the recently concluded transfer window.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants but ended up staying there.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic and his agent all summer maintained their stance that they want to stay in Barcelona but a third consecutive offer from the Turin-based club changed their mind.

