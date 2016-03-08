Rakitic insists on Juventus move; Paratici slows down but has a plan





For the Bianconeri, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic has been on their radar for quite some time, above all the wish list of their sporting director Fabio Paratici. Currently, they simply have too many midfielders, but with the injuries and the failure of Rabiot, a signing could do them well. As Calciomercato.com highlights, they will have to free up some space. Emre Can is one of the players who could leave in January, as he isn't included in the Champions League squad.

Meanwhile, Juventus are waiting. Rakitic is available and he insists on joining the Bianconeri. So far this season, he hasn't had much space at Barcelona, falling further down the pecking order. Therefore, he wants continuity, but Paratici have put the breaks on.





For more news, visit our homepage. In recent days, he met the leaders of Barcelona, but the plan has always been the same: first a sale and then a signing in midfield. Furthermore, Rakitic doesn't necessarily have to be the one, but he is certainly on their wish list.

The January market is approaching, and with that comes opportunities, some more exciting than others. Even Juventus, always alert on several fronts, are looking at potential big signings and signings that would strengthen the team of Sarri.