Rakitic-Milan, Abidal: 'Rakitic knows he is not in our plans'
17 November at 10:00The relationship between Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic appears to have reached the point of no return, as the dejected star looks to gain minutes elsewhere.
With news breaking in public that Ivan was not happy last week, the Croatian midfielder has flooded the headlines with potential moves across Italy as soon as January.
Ivan has appeared for the blaugrana 10 times this season, only tallying up 255 minutes of field time spread across 7 domestic and 3 Champions League fixtures.
Today, the Spanish newspaper Sport spoke with Barcelona technical secretary, Eric Abidal, who confirmed the exclusion of Rakitic from the plans: "Rakitic knows that it is a sporting decision. He must understand it. He had already been warned that it he was out of our plans ".
Antonio Conte was rumoured to have initially shown interest in the Barcelona star, but the latest reports suggest that he could be on his way to the red & black side of the city.
AC Milan director Boban is said to be an admirer of the Croatian, but would need to overcome a couple of obstacles in order to land the world cup finalist.
Anthony Privetera
