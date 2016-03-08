Ivan Rakitic denies that a move to Paris Saint-Germain was ever really on the cards.

There was talk in the summer that the Croatian wasn’t happy with the Catalans’ recruitment, with midfielders like Arthur joining and providing potential competition.

PSG were known to be one club interested, as were Juventus and Manchester United.

Yet the Croatian international was quick to shoot down any problems:

“Was I somehow led to believe that PSG’s offer had been accepted by Barcelona? If that had been the case, we would have talked about it.

“We would have had to see what solution was the best for everyone. If the club had reached that conclusion, then maybe my position would have been different. What matters is that we want to stay together.

“I feel very loved by people at the club, and the fans. That’s why everything went so quickly.”

Looks like everything is sorted ahead of today’s transfer deadline, then...