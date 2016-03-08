Rakitic ready to become part of Neymar deal: report

28 August at 14:40
Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed to become a part of a deal to bring Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar back to Camp Nou, as per Le Parisien.

The Catalan giants have been linked with the Brazil striker who is unsettled in Paris and wants to return to Catalonia.

As per the latest development, things are about to get easier for the Spanish champions as Rakitic has agreed to become a part of the deal which will not only see him go the other way around but will also help in convincing PSG to reduce their asking price for the star striker.
 

