Rakitic responds to Inter rumours: 'They make me laugh'

In recent weeks, Ivan Rakitic has been linked to a move from Barcelona to Inter. The player was interviewed after his team's win against Sevilla by the Catalan radio station Rac1 and responded to these transfer rumours.



"There are so many rumours but I still have three years of my contract and I want to stay at Barcelona. I laugh at everything that is told about my future. I am obviously flattered by the interest of other top clubs but I see myself only at Barcelona. Sometimes you have to laugh when you get your coffee in the morning," he said.