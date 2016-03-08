Rakitic rules out Inter move and commits future to Barcelona
22 May at 12:00Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has dismissed rumours of him leaving the Catalan giants before the start of the next season.
After another disappointing campaign in Europe, Rakitic has been linked with a move away from Spain and there have been reports of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan in acquiring his services.
However, while giving an interview to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the Croatian international said that he is very happy in Barcelona and is not thinking about leaving the club.
"I cannot explain where this information comes from,” he said.
“I have great respect for all the teams and Inter is a very important club that I faced this year in the Champions League, some of my national team teammates play for them, but I am right now where I want to be, if they are thinking of me, it is because my performances are positive, but I am happy at Barcelona. My family is also very well and I have no other thoughts," Rakitic added.
Go to comments