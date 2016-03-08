Rakitic 'welcomes' Griezmann

22 May at 15:30

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic spoke to Mundo Deportivo in of about the possible arrival Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

"I love it, he is among the best in the world. I would be delighted if he played in my team, he is a great professional and has won almost everything in his career. The choice he made last year was not against Barcelona but for the love of Atletico, all good footballers are welcome to us ".
 
Griezmann signed for Atletico in 2014 for €27 million and has won 1 Europa League, 1 Spanish Super Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time in the capital.

