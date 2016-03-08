Rami sacked by Marseille for faking injury and participating in TV show

The adventure of Adil Rami at Marseille has come to an end. According to L'Equipe, the player's contract has been terminated by the club for unjustified absence due to his presence on the set of the French TV show Fort Boyard.



During the last season, the former AC Milan man collected only 16 appearances for Marseille. After the match with Toulouse in mid-May, the French club justified his absence due to a muscular injury.



Instead, however, according to the French paper, he would have missed a workout as he was busy filming Fort Boyard with a lot of fierce fighting in the mud as the TV program script predicts.