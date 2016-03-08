Ramos addresses tensions with Marcelo: 'He's like a brother to me'
11 March at 14:35Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has addressed reports of tensions with Marcelo, saying that what happens inside the dressing room stays there and the Brazilian is like a brother to him.
Real Madrid crashed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League and they got knocked out of the competition.
Ramos posted a big message on the social media and he discussed a lot of things. One of them was Marcelo.
He said: "Things remain the dressing room in the dressing room. There is no problem with anyone, and we all have the same interest, Real Madrid.
"Marcelo? There are discussions in Every training. It is part of working under pressure. Marcelo is a brother to me."
Ramos also said that sacking Solari will never be the players' decision. He said: "It is not a decision that is up to us, and we will not interfere, we have great respect for its position and we always support the Real Madrid coach, whoever he is."
