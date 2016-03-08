Ramos copies Ronaldo's celebration: a mocking gesture?

27 January at 11:55
Real Madrid skipper and defender Sergio Ramos has copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, with many claiming it as a gesture to mock the Juventus star.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juve this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros and has been on fire for the bianconeri ever since.

During Real's cup game against Girona, Ramos slotted away a penalty and celebrated in a way that matched Ronaldo's celebration. The Spaniard later refused to comment on his celebration.

