Ramos copies Ronaldo's celebration: a mocking gesture?

Real Madrid skipper and defender Sergio Ramos has copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, with many claiming it as a gesture to mock the Juventus star.Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juve this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros and has been on fire for the bianconeri ever since.During Real's cup game against Girona, Ramos slotted away a penalty and celebrated in a way that matched Ronaldo's celebration. The Spaniard later refused to comment on his celebration.