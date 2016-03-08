Sergio Ramos has hinted that a number of Spaniards will retire from international duty.

Spain crashed out of the World Cup on penalties yesterday, losing 4-3 after Igor Akinfeev saved penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas.

While the Russian was dismissing the win as “luck”, this has had a huge impact on La Roja, who have now fluffed three tournaments in a row. Knocked out of the Group Stages in 2014, they haven’t made it past the Round of 16 since, going down to a great Italy two years ago.

Captain Sergio Ramos prefaced his comments by openly advocating for people to stay, but it doesn’t look good:

“Hopefully not. We have a team who can keep dreaming.

“Despite the criticism and doubts in the group stage, we redeemed ourselves today.

“There will be players who come back and others who leave, but they’ll always have this pride.

“We couldn’t do any more. We left our souls on the pitch and played with pride. We gave everything.”

Andres Iniesta has already left the international setup after twelve years with La Roja.