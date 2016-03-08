Ramos 'pushes' Allegri to Real Madrid?

The rumours will not stop about the prospect of Jose Mourinho’s arrival on the Real Madrid.



In the lastest edition of 'El Chiringuito', Eduardo Inda pointed out the technical requirements to return to the Santiago Bernabéu. The journalist points out the bad relationship that the technician had with Sergio Ramos and points the direction to end their own personal conflict.



"Ramos is the main obstacle for Mourinho to return, the Portuguese knows it , Mourinho's defence of Ramos the other day is the first step towards reconciliation, and in the end, Mou and Ramos are the same, both go head-to-head. assume that Madrid is above everything and everyone. "



"Mourinho stood up against the best Barça in history, that's a reality, it's also a reality that Mou has had to spend the third season at Madrid if Mourinho returns to Madrid he has to do it with more humility. The confrontation? Mou is a winner and Ramos also, the relationship between the two is arranged in five minutes, and fixing Madrid is another thing, to fix Madrid starts by eliminating Ajax tonight. "



Real Madrid lead 2 – 1 on aggregate going into their tie against Ajax at the Bernabeu.



