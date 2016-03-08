Sergio Ramos has issued a rallying cry to Real Madrid fans, saying that the “badge will win again.”

The Spaniard posted the message on social media after the Galacticos went down with all hands in extra time in Tallinn, losing 4-2 to rivals Atletico Madrid in the European SuperCup final.

Ramos posted:

"We learn something from every defeat. We will make this badge win again," Ramos wrote on Twitter. "No one will doubt it.

"#HalaMadrid yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever."

Real are still reeling from the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, and don’t look to have replaced their star as their season opens on Saturday against Getafe.

Cada derrota nos enseña algo que debemos aprender. Volveremos a ganar con este escudo, que nadie lo dude. #HalaMadrid ayer, hoy, mañana y siempre.



We learn something from every defeat. We will make this badge win again.#HalaMadrid yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever.

The Merengues had led the final 2-1 until the

83

rd minute, when a defensive error allowed Atletico to counter and score through Douglas Costa. Ramos himself hardly had a good game. Will this rallying cry have the desired effect?