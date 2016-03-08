Ronaldo joined Juventus in a stunning deal this summer, signing a four-year deal with the Bianconeri. Since then, there have been many discussions in regards to who will be his successor at Real Madrid, with many saying that the Bernabeu side are already covered.

However, the Madrid side have no failed to score in four consecutive games, which was something that Sergio Ramos had to explain during a press conference.

"Now that he's gone, we're talking a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo. However, even when he was here, there were times when he had problems with scoring, and I'm sure we will score soon enough," concluded Sergio Ramos.

